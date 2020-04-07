Press-Releases

Frankfurt Airport: Weekly Traffic Figures for March 30 – April 5

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzApril 7, 2020 06:59
Frankfurt Airport bundles all passenger handling operations in Terminal 1, Concourses B and C, effective today (April 7) – Passenger handling in FRA’s Terminal 2 suspended until further notice – Parking garage at T2 temporarily closed from today – Passenger repatriation flights continue – Cargo flights with a more than 20 percent increase in comparison with the previous year’s period – This increase compensates only partially for the decline in belly freight (shipped on passenger aircraft) – Partial renovation of South Runway commenced as scheduled on April 6

Week 14/2020 (March 30 – April 5)                           Week                   Δ %* 

Passengers                                                              66,151              -95.2%

Cargo (airfreight + airmail) in metric tons            32,904              -25.0%

Aircraft movements                                                  1,545              -85.1%

*Change compared to Week 14 of 2019