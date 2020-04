Israel to produce beard-friendly COVID-19 masks for religious orthodoxes

Because of the rampant global COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli authorities have asked the public to cover their mouths and noses in public, but this provides quite a challenge to many Jewish, Muslim and Christian males in the country that wear beards as a sign of their faith.

In a move that will no doubt come as a relief to Israel ’s religious faithful, the country’s authorities have announced that there will be no orders issued by government to mow down their mutton chops, or curtail their chin curtains.

Instead, Israeli government officials said that they will produce custom-made face masks to protect the religious people in the country, who sport beards as part of their faith, from COVID-19.