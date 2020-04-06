VIA Rail suspends the Canadian and Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper route until June 1

In light of the continued expansion of travel limitations as well as the widening of physical distancing and isolation measures, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) extends the suspension of the operations of the Canadian (service between Toronto and Vancouver) until June 1, 2020.

The Prince Rupert–Prince George-Jasper service will also remain suspended until June 1, 2020, due to continued infrastructure issues.

All passengers who booked a trip during this period will be contacted and reimbursed automatically.

This includes all travel up to and including the departure of Train 1 from Toronto on May 31, 2020, and all of its subsequent stops, and the departure of Train 2 from Vancouver on June 1, 2020, and all of its subsequent stops as well.