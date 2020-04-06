Free SaferTourism Webinar on the Coronavirus Emergency with Dr. Peter Tarlow and Abigail Spiegelman

Safertourism.com has been a leader in tourism surety for some time. President Dr. Peter Tarlow has been a veteran in the global travel and tourism industry, security and safety training and consulting. Tomorrow Dr. Tarlow will join with Abigail Spiegelman in a public webinar to discuss what is next for travel and tourism. eTN Readers and those registered on the Travel Industry Social Media platform buzz.travel may participate free of charge, or everyone can follow the Livestream on Facebook. Ms. Spiegelman is pursuing a Master of Professional Studies degree from Georgetown University in Emergency and Disaster M