Press-Releases

Trapped in Rome: eTN Journalist Mario Masciullo will answer your online questions

Journalist in Rome has some questions to answer

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyApril 6, 2020 21:39
Trapped in Rome: eTN Journalist Mario Masciullo will answer your online questions

Mario Masciullo has been a journalist working with eTurboNews for almost 20 years. Mario is a native Italian and usually travels in Italy and the world.

For the last month, Mario is trapped in his apartment in Rome trying to stay away from Coronavirus.
Tomorrow is a chance for eTurboNews readers and members of the BUZZ social platform to talk to Marion on eTN’s new video and chat format in cooperation with buzz.travel

  1. Readers should first establish a free profile on buzz.travel
  2. Register to participating  in this or another free webinar on www.travelnewsgroup.com/events

Participation can be in real-time, or a recording can be provided after the event

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

  • 8.00 am Hawaii
  • 11.00 am California
  • 14.00 pm New York USA
  • 19.00 pm UK, Ireland
  • 20.00 pm Germany/ South Africa
  • 21.00 pm Israel/Greece/ Moscow, Russia, Saudi Arabia
  • 22.00pm UAE
  • 23.30pm India
  • Thailand 1.00 am (April 8)
  • Hong Kong 2.00 am (April 8)
  • Korea/ Japan : 3.00 am (April 8)
  • Sydney, Australia, Guam 4.00 am (April 8)
  • New Zealand   6.00 am (April 8)