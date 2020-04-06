Trapped in Rome: eTN Journalist Mario Masciullo will answer your online questions
Mario Masciullo has been a journalist working with eTurboNews for almost 20 years. Mario is a native Italian and usually travels in Italy and the world.
For the last month, Mario is trapped in his apartment in Rome trying to stay away from Coronavirus.
Tomorrow is a chance for eTurboNews readers and members of the BUZZ social platform to talk to Marion on eTN’s new video and chat format in cooperation with buzz.travel
- Readers should first establish a free profile on buzz.travel
- Register to participating in this or another free webinar on www.travelnewsgroup.com/events
Participation can be in real-time, or a recording can be provided after the event
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
- 8.00 am Hawaii
- 11.00 am California
- 14.00 pm New York USA
- 19.00 pm UK, Ireland
- 20.00 pm Germany/ South Africa
- 21.00 pm Israel/Greece/ Moscow, Russia, Saudi Arabia
- 22.00pm UAE
- 23.30pm India
- Thailand 1.00 am (April 8)
- Hong Kong 2.00 am (April 8)
- Korea/ Japan : 3.00 am (April 8)
- Sydney, Australia, Guam 4.00 am (April 8)
- New Zealand 6.00 am (April 8)