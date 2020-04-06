Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten extends suspension of operations

As a response to the continuing global coronavirus outbreak, Hurtigruten, the world’s largest expedition cruise line, will extend the temporary suspension of operations from pole to pole.

The situation is affecting virtually everyone in one way or another. Hurtigruten is no exception. This is a setback for us, for the local communities we work with and for our guests. But the setback is only temporarily, says Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten has not had any confirmed or suspected cases on any ships. But as a result of the extraordinary situation, Hurtigruten has extended the temporary suspension of operations worldwide.

With the latest development, including local and global travel restrictions and advisories, Hurtigruten has decided to extend the temporary suspension period:

All Hurtigruten expedition cruises will be suspended until May 12. In addition to already cancelled cruises, this includes the MS Fridtjof Nansen’s departure from Hamburg, Germany April 29 as well as MS Spitsbergen’s departure from Longyearbyen May 6.

In addition, Hurtigruten’s Alaska expedition cruise season will be postponed to July due to new travel restrictions from Canadian authorities. This means that the May 17, May 31, Jun 12, Jun 24 and July 1 MS Roald Amundsen Alaska departures unfortunately will be cancelled.

Operations on the Norwegian coast will be suspended through May 20. As of now, the first scheduled round trip departure from Bergen will be on May 21.

In agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport, Hurtigruten has deployed two ships in an amended domestic schedule. The newly upgraded MS Richard With and MS Vesterålen is bringing critical supplies and goods to local Norwegian communities hit hard by travel restrictions.

Seeing our ships laying idle for a prolonged period of time instead of exploring is difficult. These are extraordinary and emotional times for the entire Hurtigruten team. But I firmly believe it is the only responsible decision in the extraordinary crisis the world is currently facing, Skjeldam says.

There is nothing we would love more than welcome our guests back to explore the world with us as soon as the situation allows for it. I am confident that Hurtigruten and our explorers will hit the ground running as soon as we resume operations – embarking on life-changing adventures with all the Hurtigruten difference, Skjeldam says.