UAE’s wealthiest emirate goes on complete lockdown

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the UAE in the first days of April, with more than 1,500 people infected and ten fatalities so far, the government of Dubai has announced a fourteen-day lockdown.

UAE’s wealthiest emirate is officially on a complete lockdow n starting from 8pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday, in order to carry out large scale disinfection and stem the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Mobility in Dubai will be restricted and legal action will be taken against violators, local news agency WAM said. The supermarkets and pharmacies will continue operating as normal.