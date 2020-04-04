Can you rate an all-inclusive resort by it awards?

Awards are not just given out to anyone. They have to be earned through hard work and perseverance. And if awards measure the success of a resort, the famous all-inclusive resort known as Sandals Resorts has received so many awards and recognition, as in the hundreds, that there should be no room for doubt of the level of luxury and service these all-inclusive resorts provide for the vacation of a lifetime. A holiday so amazing, once in a lifetime becomes not enough and evolves into choice getaways again and again.

Sandals didn’t invent the all–inclusive concept, but it has perfected it. For over 3 decades, it has earned every resort award and accolade in the industry, placing Sandals leagues above any other all–inclusive resort.

While Sandals is not only the world’s best in the eyes of the travel industry, it is the favorite destination for a Luxury Included® Vacation in the hearts of couples around the world. Sandals’ greatest reward of all is the high level of guest satisfaction it enjoys, inspiring the resorts to continue providing the ultimate vacation experience in the Caribbean.

Here are the accolades that all-inclusive resort Sandals has won over the years putting it in the stratosphere of award-winning all-inclusive resorts.

World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the express purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Each voting campaign reaches thousands of travel professionals worldwide in more than 160 countries. Sandals has been named the World’s Leading All-inclusive Company for 24 years in a row, among many other World Travel Awards throughout the years.

EarthCheck

EarthCheck is the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for travel and tourism. Since 1987, they have helped businesses, communities and governments to deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travelers to visit, live, work and play. They know that what can be good for the planet is also good for business. Five Sandals properties were awarded Master Certification.

Islands

Islands readers love all-inclusive resorts. Since both their editors and readers have checked in to hundreds of all-inclusive resorts over the years, they know a thing or two about what makes an all-inclusive resort shine. These experts have ranked the top three island resorts in 12 categories based on standout offerings, from top-notch dining options and cool bars to over-the-top suites and white-glove butler service. Sandals has won numerous awards showing why it is the best: Best Included Amenity, Best for Couples, Best Pool, Best Room, Best Overwater Bungalow, Best Butler Servicer, and Best Bar.

USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

10Best.com, provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. At its core is the team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields – and their cities – but discriminating in their tastes. These local experts live in the city they write about, with constantly updated content. Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course was named Best Caribbean Golf Course this year, 2020, and in 2017, two resorts made the 10 Best Caribbean Resorts list, namely Sandals Royal Plantation and Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa.

PADI

The world’s largest scuba diving training organization honors Sandals Resorts International’s achievement of more than 100,000 PADI certifications across both Beaches and Sandals Resorts since the company ‘s membership with PADI began in 1997. The award also recognizes the incomparable contribution to diving education throughout the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts received the Award of Outstanding Achievement last year in 2019.

Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the industry today and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement. The awards have been many over the years: Best Hotel Chain – All Inclusive; Best All-inclusive Resort Destination Weddings; Best All-inclusive Adult/Couples Resort, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best All-inclusive Luxury Resort, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Destinaton Wedding Resort, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best All-inclusive Luxury Resort, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Luxury Hotel Chain; Best Honeymoon Resort; Best Resort in the Caribbean; Most Innovative All-inclusive Resort Executive; Best Romantic Hotel/Resort in the Caribbean; Best Family Hotel/Resort in the Caribbean; and Best All-inclusive Resort Chain, to name some.

American Academy of Hospitality Sciences

The International Star Diamond Award is one of the most prestigious emblems of achievement for the travel industry. Nominations are routinely submitted by world travelers and industry professionals and refined by the Board of Trustees based on the nominee’s commitment to excellence in luxury and service within its industry’s specific category and classification, including hospitality, attitude, quality and cleanliness. Here the awards are all about Stars, and Sandals has won countless awards over the years from Five Star to Six Star Diamond and Six Star Green Diamond as well.

TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence

A Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor® is given only to establishments that consistently achieve exceptional traveler reviews on TripAdvisor®, the largest travel community in the world. This outstanding achievement reflects an ongoing commitment to providing guests superior service and amenities throughout the Caribbean. Certificates of Excellence are too many to count over time for Sandals as well as one of the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Caribbean.

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Entries are received from elite travel organizations and professionals worldwide, which have showcased outstanding work. All-inclusive resort Sandals has won so many Silver and Gold Awards for everything from Luxury to Loyalty to Eco-Friendly and more.

TravelAge West WAVE Award

The TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards are a celebration of excellence in travel products, services and destinations. Each year travel agent professionals and readers of TravelAge West vote on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by TravelAge West Editor-in-Chief and the editorial team. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel agents and online research. Sandals has raked in 17 awards in recent years from TravelAge.

TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards

The annual TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of valuable reviews and opinions from travelers around the globe covering more than thousands of hotels. They identify the most outstanding properties worldwide in a number of the categories ranging from of Top Hotels, Luxury, and Bargain, to Service, Small Hotels, and B&Bs and Inns. Sandals properties have won awards for Top 10 and Top 25 in categories that include All-inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean, Hotels for Romance, Hotels in the Caribbean, and Hotels for Service.

MLT Vacations Quality Assurance Awards

The Quality Assurance Award recognizes an exclusive group of hotels and resorts that achieve a 99% customer satisfaction score, and a 99% delivery of product performance. MLT Vacations uses this award to distinguish those hotels making these high grades. Quality Assurance Awards have been won by so many Sandals properties every year in recent times.

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Hotels represents the top-rated hotels around the globe, as selected by Travel + Leisure’s discerning readers. Over the years, Sandals has been named Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas as well as Top Hotel Spa in the Caribbean numerous times.

Flight Centre

Flight Centre USA is one of the world’s leading travel consulting companies that offer travel advice and vacation planning services, and also honor industry leaders each year. Surveys are sent to all Liberty Travel Agents, FCm Travel Solutions employees, GOGO reservation agents and all Flight Centre staff at headquarters. Here again, all-inclusive resort Sandals has won so many Best awards including Honeymoon Resort, All-inclusive Chain, Customer Service, Luxury Hotel, and Travel Agent Training Program.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Annual Readers’ Choice

For more than 25 years, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards have recognized the world’s best hotels, cruise ships, and airlines through a survey completed by its experienced readers. From Readers’ Choice Awards to Top Resorts in the Caribbean and Top Resorts in the Atlantic, Sandals has won them all year after year.

PADI Green Star Award

This prestigious award is given to PADI Dive Centers and Resorts who have earned the Green Star Award by demonstrating a dedication to conservation across a wide range of business functions including: water conservation, energy use, etc. All Sandals Resorts have won the PADI Green Star Award.

Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 500 World’s Best

Travel + Leisure’s annual compilation of the 500 top-ranked hotels in the world as selected by their expert readers. Here, Sandals has been named World’s Best Hotels, Caribbean, again, year after year, resort after resort.

Brides Best Honeymoon Awards

Every year, Brides magazine offers its readers their expert picks in the top honeymoon destinations around the world. Their final choices are presented in list form in their monthly magazine. Various Sandals Resorts have been named for awards from here over the years that include Top All-inclusive Resort Brands, Top Resorts in The Caribbean, Top All-inclusive Resorts, and more.

Hotels.com

‘Loved By Guests’ Winners are awarded to properties that deliver excellent levels of guest service with a rating of more than 4 out of 5. Sandals Negril, Sandals Barbados, Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island, and Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort have all been named ‘Loved By Guests.’