April cruise trends: Significant changes in booking window for cruise travel

CruiseTrends report for the month of April 2020 was released today. This report details a picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for April 2020.

Cruise experts have mined the wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

The CruiseTrends report for April 2020 is detailed below.

Booking window of time for April 2020

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.

Contemporary/Premium – 209 Luxury -471 River – 435

Versus

Booking window of time for March 2020

Contemporary/Premium – 214 Luxury -329 River – 300

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Carnival Cruise Lines for premium/contemporary, Cunard Line for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Oasis of the Seas

2. Luxury: Queen Mary 2

3. River: Queen of the Mississippi

Next in popularity are Harmony of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Azamara Pursuit for luxury and American Duchess for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Miami, FL

2. Luxury: New York, NY

3. River: Memphis, TN

Next in popularity are Fort Lauderdale, FL for premium/contemporary, Southampton, England, U.K. for luxury and Budapest, Hungary for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: CocoCay

2. Luxury: Bergen, Norway

3. River: Baton Rouge, LA

Next in popularity are Cozumel, Mexico for premium/contemporary Copenhagen, Denmark for luxury and Cologne, Germany for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: United States

3. River: United States

Second are Mexico for premium/contemporary, Spain for luxury and Germany for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Outside

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1

2. Luxury: 1

3. River: 1

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights

Second are 5 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury and 8 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: May 2020

2. Luxury: April 2020

3. River: April 2020