Russian Rossiya Airlines cuts Far East flights due to slump in demand

Russian Rossiya Airlines, a budget air carrier owned by Aeroflot, has announced that it is scaling back the number of flights to Russia’s Far Eastern cities until May 1 due a slump in demand caused by travel restrictions. The airline’s press service said on Saturday that carrier will only continue to operate flights to Magadan, out of the five other destinations.

“In line with the regional authorities’ decision to suspend flights and because of a general slump in demand for air transportation, the Rossiya carrier suspends [some domestic] flights,” the press release said listing the flights from Moscow to Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

“Now and until May 1, out of the flights from Moscow to the Far East, the air carrier is to operate four flights per week to Magadan, where Rossiya is the only carrier,” the airline’s spokesman Sergei Starikov said.