Lufthansa CFO resigns for health reasons

Ulrik Svensson, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company that he has to resign from his office for health reasons.

Ulrik Svensson has announced that he will resign from his office and terminate his Executive Board activities with effect from next Monday, April 6, 2020. The Supervisory Board will discuss and decide on a succession solution as soon as possible.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly known as Lufthansa, is the flag carrier and largest German airline which, when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. The name of the company is derived from the German word Luft meaning “air” and Hansa for the Hanseatic League. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.

Besides its own services, and owning subsidiary passenger airlines Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings including Germanwings (referred to in English by Lufthansa as its Passenger Airline Group), Deutsche Lufthansa AG owns several aviation-related companies, such as Lufthansa Technik and LSG Sky Chefs, as part of the Lufthansa Group. In total, the group has over 700 aircraft, making it one of the largest airline fleets in the world.

Lufthansa’s registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. The main operations base, called Lufthansa Aviation Center, is at Lufthansa’s primary hub at Frankfurt Airport, and its secondary hub is at Munich Airport where a secondary Flight Operations Centre is maintained.