Global nightlife industry fights COVID-19 pandemic

Though it’s Friday, for yet another weekend, most nightlife venues worldwide will not be able to open its doors, leaving dancefloors empty and clubbers at home. So what are nightlife venues doing? On behalf of the International Nightlife Association, we can say that the venues’ main goal is trying to survive economically, while also finding ways to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19. The industry is showing solidarity to the victims of this epidemic and the thousands of cases that there is all over the world. In the meantime highlighting their venues wishing that this crisis is over as soon as possible in order to open their doors once again and have dancefloors full once again.

Among the most outstanding measures of collaboration and solidarity are those recently carried out by our Pacha Barcelona and Opium Barcelona located in Spain, one of the countries with the most number of people affected by COVID-19, have offered their venues to the local hospital, Hospital del Mar, with the intention to free-up beds or become a logistics hub for medical instruments or even a rest area for medical staff. These premises are located at street level and very close to the hospital, making them an ideal space.

Not to mention, The Night League, the multi-award-winning nightlife and entertainment company behind Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and Hï Ibiza have created a fundraiser with proceeds going to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. In fact, several hotels in Madrid belonging to Palladium Hotel Group, which is linked to The Night League, are already being used as temporary hospitals. In addition to this, O Beach Ibiza, has thanked all medical staff worldwide and has announced that they will have free entry for the season of 2020 and 2021 showing their medical ID.

Also in Spain, Sala Gold together with Antonio Banderas has made a donation that will allow for making more than 30,000 medical coats for hospitals in Malaga. Similar to this initiative, DC-10 Ibiza has donated about 2,500 medical caps and about 3,000 gloves to medical staff in the Can Misses Hospital, the main hospital of Ibiza and Pacha Ibiza has their in-house seamstress making masks for medical staff. Disco Tropics in Lloret de Mar, is working on a collaboration with Italian DJs in order to present a live stream to show their support to the people of Italy, one of the main countries that have been left devastated by the COVID-19 crisis.

In the USA, which is also currently highly affected by COVID-19, E11even Miami, set up a blood bank on its premises, encouraging clients to come and donate blood and rewarding them with an official E11even Miami cap. In Las Vegas, TAO Group has created the TAO Group Hospitality Relief Fund will assist its employees who might face a range of personal hardships in the coming weeks and months. The Grand Boston is also promoting blood donations with another initiative. 1OAK New York promoted a live stream to raise funds to provide healthcare for underprivileged families via the Children’s Health Fund.

On the other hand in Colombia, the Colombian nightlife association Asobares Colombia, association adhered to the INA, recommended two weeks ago that over a 1,000 venues shut down voluntarily to protect the health of clients and workers and in order to prevent the spread of the disease, also Asobares has created a fund together with suppliers to help the Colombian nightlife industry and its workers.

Well-known international liquor suppliers to the nightlife sector have also implicated themselves in the fight against COVID-19. In this sense, Pernod-Ricard, Bacardi and Diageo among others, have donated large quantities of their alcohol production to make liquor in order to make hand sanitizer.