Statement by Marillyn Hewson: COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts

Lockheed Martin is announcing a number of steps we are taking to continue supporting our employees, vulnerable companies in our supply chain and those on the front lines of the medical crisis impacting our local communities and the nation.

In addition to continuing to support our key government customers, we recognize that providing jobs during this period of economic downturn is also critically important. We are committed to continue hiring during this crisis and have added close to 1,000 new employees over the past two weeks in addition to advertising for 5,000 open positions.

Recognizing that our workforce is our most valuable asset in supporting our national security mission, we are extending awards of up to $500 to our employees who are regularly required to work at, or travel to, a designated Lockheed Martin facility or customer site during this crisis.

To continue supporting the small businesses and supply chain that power our U.S. defense industrial base, we are increasing our previous commitment of $53 million in accelerated payments by another $53 million, totaling more than $106 million for this purpose.

To support our first responders and health care workers on the front lines of this crisis, we are committing to donate $2 million in urgently needed personal protective equipment items.

In addition, we have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) for urgent need at local hospitals and have also initiated limited PPE and medical device production (face shields). We are also providing engineering support for select initiatives to accelerate production of PPE equipment.

As we all deal with the challenges of the health crisis, we will continue to perform and deliver critical products and capabilities for the United States and our allies, support job creation and help those in need wherever we operate.

Marillyn Hewson

Chairman, President and CEO

Lockheed Martin Corporation