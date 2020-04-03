Dominica Tourism Board: Official COVID-19 Statement

Discover Dominica Authority informed its regional and international audience of the current status of the Dominica tourism industry given the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ports of Entry: All ports of entry are closed to passenger traffic until further notice. As such, no airlines or ferries are operating into Dominica with passengers. In Keeping with S.R.O. 13 of 2020, only air and sea cargo are allowed with exceptions for Aircraft, Ships or Other vessels carrying the following passengers; (a) Citizens of Dominica ; (b) resident diplomats; (c) medical personnel; (d) any other person authorized in writing by the Minister with responsibility for National Security.

Hotels: Properties are closed or in the process of temporary closures as guests have all departed. Please contact the property directly to get the latest update.

Yachts: Entry into the country and mooring offshore is not permitted at this time.

Ecotourism sites: All (12) ecotourism sites managed by the Government of Dominica through the Division of Forestry or Ministry of Tourism are closed until further notice. This is specifically to curtail the spread of the virus at the tourism facilities where hikers may use the washroom and interpretation facilities.

Educational institutions: All educational institutions including day care centres and preschools were closed on March 23, 2020.

Essential services: Banks, supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities are open for limited hours on weekdays.

Assistance to the Industry: Given the significant economic impact which the coronavirus pandemic will have on the tourism industry, the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association is advocating for fiscal and other support from local banks and the government for its membership. The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives is working with stakeholders within its portfolio to collect data to galvanize assistance for the tourism sector.

State of Emergency & Curfew: Effective April 1, 2020, the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin issued Statutory Rules and Order No. 15 of 2020 which places the island in a State of Emergency as a result of COVID 19. As such, curfew hours are in effect as follows:

From 6 pm to 6 am from April 1, 2020 to April 20, 20, Mondays to Fridays. From 6 pm on Fridays to 6 am on Mondays between April 1, 2020 to April 20, 2020. From 6 pm on April 9, 2020 to 6 am on April 14, 2020. Banks, credit unions, grocery stores, supermarkets, village shops, bakeries and petrol stations may remain open from 8 am to 2 pm Monday to Friday, while pharmacies may open between 6 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

Movement of persons beyond the curfew hours shall only be permitted for work and providers of essential services (as outlined in SRO 15 of 2020), to seek urgent medical care, shop for groceries, conduct banking transactions, to care for a family member, pet or livestock or to engage in construction or manufacturing.

Religious places of worship are closed except for weddings and funerals, which must be conducted utilizing stipulated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

All liquor licenses are suspended from April 1, 2020 to April 14, 2020.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.