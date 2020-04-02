Why only President Trump can save Hawaii now?

Every day more than 1,000 passengers are still landing and departing at airports in the State of Hawaii. As an island state and to effectively interrupt the flow of Coronavirus between people from different areas, it is necessary to stop this flow. Hawaii is one of the most desired travel and tourism destinations in the world. Stopping tourism is temporarily killing the economy of the state.

Stopping tourism and travel may also be the only tool to save this important industry so the Aloha State can welcome visitors again with open arms.

Hawaii has a clear advantage over other US States. Hawaii is an island state and can is isolated.

Many in Hawaii have been urging Mayors and the Governor to stop this unnecessary risk. When Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell took the initiative, many groups including readers of HawaiiNews.online, members of the North Shore Community Group on Oahu, LGBT Hawaii , Hawaii-based International Coalition of Tourism Partners, and also the staff of eTurboNews joined in pushing for the state to facilitate this.

Hawaii Governor Ige told eTurboNews a week ago, only the President can put such measures in place. Hawaii has 3 counties and 4 mayors. These mayors came together today to urge President Trump to save Hawaii and the travel and tourism industry

Mayors Kirk Caldwell, Derek Kawakami, and Mike Victorino today sent a letter to United States President Donald Trump asking him to stop all non-essential travel coming to Hawaii in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Hawaii Governor David Ige’s statewide fourteen-day mandatory quarantine goes into effect today for all inter-island travelers. The inter-island order expands the Governor’s March 26 quarantine order for all out-of-state passengers.

“Maui County is the only county comprised of three separate islands,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need to ensure Maui, Molokai, and Lanai still receive essential resources and services but are also protected from further spread of this virus.”

“Once this crisis is over, we want to be ready to re-open our islands to visitors from all over the world,” said Mayor Caldwell. “But putting a complete stop to all non-essential travel coming into our state is critical to preventing the spread of this virus, especially since a majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases have been travel related. In addition, such visitors create a burden on all of our first responders at a time when we need them to focus on fighting the spread of COVID-19.”

“When people move, the virus moves, and we need help from all levels of government to minimize movement so we can get back to normal,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami, “Now is not the time for leisurely travel. Hawaii has a unique opportunity to stop the rapid spread of this virus in our state, and we are asking the President’s assistance to make that happen.”

As of April 1, 2020, Hawaii has 258 positive cases of COVID-19. Today, Hawaii saw the largest single-day rise in cases so far, with 25 new cases on Oahu, and 34 new cases statewide. Hawaii also just suffered its first fatality from COVID-19, with more expected to follow.

In addition, the City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information call center will remain open for the rest of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Oahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org to get answers to frequently-asked questions about Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at Home Order.