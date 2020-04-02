Stuttgart Airport halts flight operations from April 6 to April 22

The partial renewal of the runway at Stuttgart Airport can begin earlier than planned. From Monday, 06/04/2020 to Wednesday, 22/04/2020, a section of the concrete pavement will be renewed. There will be no flight operations during this phase. Flights such as cargo flights with medical goods or rescue flights will be diverted. The regular construction work will begin subsequently and will last from Thursday, 23/04/2020 up to and including Wednesday, 17/06/2020. During this time, air traffic can continue parallel to the construction work.

Walter Schoefer, CEO of Stuttgart Airport: “The earlier start of construction gives us more certainty for completing the partial renewal on time, despite the effects of the corona pandemic. The pandemic can also have an impact on the staff of the companies contracted and on supply chains. In view of the decline in passenger numbers, we have therefore decided to adjust our plans and start construction work early,” Schoefer said. “The seventeen days ahead of schedule without any flight operations will allow our experts to carry out many of the complex works in larger steps”.

Managing Director Dr. Arina Freitag: “The early start of construction allows us to build nonstop. This gives us a significant lead, especially in the first construction phase, where a lot of complex work is involved. For our customers, this means planning reliability. Despite the pandemic, we are thus ensuring that Stuttgart Airport will be up and running again by June 18, 2020”.

Partial runway renewal at Stuttgart Airport – facts and figures:

Early construction work:

Monday, 06 April 2020 to Wednesday, 22 April 2020

No air traffic / rescue and cargo flights are diverted

First construction phase:

Thursday, 23 April – Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Maximum length of the runway 1,965 meters

Air traffic takes place parallel to construction work, but no flights between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Second construction phase:

Thursday, 21 May – Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Maximum length of the runway 2,475 meters

Air traffic takes place parallel to the construction work

On 18 June 2020, the runway is back to its original length of 3,345 meters.