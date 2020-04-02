British Airways will say good bye to 36,000 staff
British Airways will suspend 36,000 staff amid because of the Coronavirus crisis.
The suspension of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers & office staff is the largest suspension of the airline in history.
All those suspended will receive 80% of their salary of up 3o 0,000 British Pound yearly by the British Government
These roles, the BBC reports, will be “suspended” in lieu of there being any redundancies following talks with the Unite union. A formal announcement is expected soon, British Airways canceled 80% or more of their flights
A tweet says: So taxpayers bailing staff. @British_Airways why not reassign as many staff as you can to your phone lines please. When this is done we’ll remember how you treated your ‘valued’ customers, if you’re still in business that is.