British Airways will say good bye to 36,000 staff

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzApril 2, 2020 07:39
British Airways will suspend 36,000 staff amid because of the Coronavirus crisis.

The suspension of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers & office staff is the largest suspension of the airline in history.

All those suspended will receive 80% of their salary of up 3o 0,000 British Pound yearly by the British Government