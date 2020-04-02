Gesture of Goodwill from Family-run Hotel During COVID-19

In a gesture of goodwill by a family-run hotel business, a property in Rome, Italy, is making their rooms available to host medical staff engaged on the front line who are battling the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The campaign launched by the Italian government for the collection of funds to be donated to the Coronavirus-19 cause has sensitized the management of this family-run Hotel Tritone in Rome located in the Fontana di Trevi (Fountain of Trevi) area. The famous fountain is located in Rome’s Trevi district, abutting the Palazzo Poli and draws thousands of tourists.

The hotel management is available to provide support in this emergency period, offering free of charge hospitality to medical, paramedical, and civil protection staff with the need to stay in Rome for duties related to the COVID-19 emergency.

The free stays offer is limited to April and May of 2020 and is limited to 5 rooms per day with a maximum stay of one week.

The request must be received from the Civil Protection office or other institution delegated by it certifying the need for work reasons related to the COVID-19 emergency.

This request must be accompanied by documentation certifying the belonging to the medical role of the person or persons to be hosted by attaching a copy of their registration card to the medical register or nursing college.

Advantageous rates will be applied at the expiry of the week of stay.

Requests should be sent to the hotel secretariat: Ms. Cinzia Casadidio, Assistant Director of Sales, email: [email protected] Ph. +39.335 68902600

The Trevi Fountain in Rome is considered a late Baroque masterpiece and is arguably the best known of the city’s numerous fountains. It was designed by Nicola Salvi and completed by Giuseppe Pannini in 1762. According to legend, those who toss coins into its waters will return to Rome.