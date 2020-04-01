Trapped in a New York Skyscraper during Coronavirus

This Manhattan apartment in New York is home for Dr. Elinor Garely. Elinor is a New Yorker, born and raised.

Dr. Garely also has been a reporter for eTurboNews since 2001, and the editor in chief for wines.travel Yesterday eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz talked to Elinor on the new buzz.travel platform for travel professionals. The discussion was about what New Yorkers do to deal with the largest challenge since September 11. – COVID-19,

Dr. Garely is not known for lip-services and is saying it like it is.

Every night residents in Manhattan applaud their heroes Heroes are the doctors, nurses, first responders dealing on the front of the ongoing war on Coronavirus in New York.



How are groceries delivered to Elinor in Manhattan? It seems to be a very complex process.

What about requiring protective clothes before allowed to board an aircraft. After 9/11 everything we knew before about aviation and security changed.

What will be on the horizon for those surviving this epidemic?

Elinor did some research and is discussing with eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz.

CLICK BELOW to watch the conversation:

