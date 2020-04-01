Malaysia tightens COVID-19 constraints
Malaysian senior health official announced today that the pace of country’s new COVID-19 infections appears to be slowing. The official citing research by a government-backed think tank and attributed the slowing of the epidemic to severe curbs on movement, instituted by the government.
Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, with 2,908 reported infections and 45 deaths, Reuters said. The country has imposed restrictions on travel and non-essential business until April 14.
On Wednesday, Malaysia tightened the restrictions further, limiting operating hours for essential businesses such as supermarkets, food delivery services and public transport.