Mexico’s Volaris cuts capacity to 80%

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces that pursuant to a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the Government of the United Mexican States, acting through the General Health Council (Consejo de Salubridad General (“GHC”)) declared a health emergency due to force majeure, as a result of the disease epidemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), known as Coronavirus, which will be in effect until April 30, 2002 (the “Declaration of Emergency”).

The Declaration of Emergency and the health security measures announced by the GHC, such as the suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sector, as well as the call to the population to comply with stay at home, will impact the demand for passenger air transportation whilst the Declaration of Emergency is in effect.

As a result, from the date hereof, Volaris will make an additional capacity reduction to that which was advised on March 24, 2020. Capacity measured by available seat miles (ASMs) for the month of April, 2020 will reduce to approximately 80% of total operation versus the schedule originally published.

Volaris will continue to provide relevant market updates should further capacity, governmental travel restrictions or other liquidity preserving measures need to be implemented.