Antigua & Barbuda: Closed Under 24-Hour Curfew

As part of measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the twin-island state, the Government of Antigua & Barbuda has imposed a 24-hour curfew. The mandatory 7-day curfew starts from 12:01 am on Thursday, April 2 (immediately after midnight on Wednesday) until April 9. This time period will be reviewed and may be extended.

There will be no movement during the day by non-essential workers except for food and emergency supplies. Private vehicles are limited to 2 occupants. Essential workers and others should continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet between persons. People are confined to their places of residence during the 24-hour curfew hours. The protocols will change as the government reviews the situation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Government employees are recommended to take vacation leave where possible. All courts will function under the guidance of the Chief Justice/Chief Magistrate. Churches are closed, funerals are to be conducted in cemeteries with a maximum of 10 mourners, and weddings are suspended. There will be no social events whatsoever including birthday and anniversary celebrations.

Mount St. John Medical Centre will operate under new restrictions. Prison is closed to visitations as well as to senior citizens homes. All school will remain closed until otherwise advised by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

At last update, Antigua and Barbuda has one confirmed case of coronavirus. That report filed on March 17 indicated that the individual was in self-isolation at home in Antigua and was being monitored. All identifiable contacts that this person has had, were being investigated.

The national multi-sectoral COVID-19 task force established by the Government of Antigua & Barbuda continues to meet regularly, to assess all international and regional developments related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is working the Pan American Health Organization to have COVID-19 testing on the islands.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s response go to: https://ab.gov.ag/