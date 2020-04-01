Read Singapore Airlines CEO Heartfelt Apology and Gift for Elite Members

Goh Choon Phong is the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines and Singapore Airlines Cargo. He was appointed the CEO of the airline on 3 September 2010. Prior to his appointment, he worked for the SIA group for more than 20 years for the airlines’ operations in China and Scandinavia.

Singapore Airlines is a member of Star Alliance and recognized anywhere in the world as one of the top airline companies.

Flight interruptions due to Coronavirus took over the world and did not avoid Singapore and Singapore Airlines. today CEO Goh Choon Phong addressed all SIA customers with this heartfelt apology and outlook for the future

His message says:

Dear Valued Customer,

I hope you and your loved ones are well in these extraordinary times.

Few, if any, of us could have imagined a global pandemic like this as country after country bans international travel due to a viral outbreak. While the measures to contain COVID-19 have been taken from a public health perspective, they have crippled the airline industry and presented us at Singapore Airlines with the greatest challenge in our history.

Our customers and staff always remain our top priority. That principle guided many of our decisions over the last two months as we responded to the increasingly global scale of the outbreak, as well as the growing number of border closures that have decimated air travel.

We know that you trust us to deliver a safe flying experience and ground environment. That is why we modified our in-flight service to reduce the risks to our customers and crew while in the air and stepped up our cleaning and disinfection procedures both in the aircraft and our ground facilities such as the SilverKris lounges.

Even as we scaled back our operations due to the borders closures, we understood that many of you and your loved ones needed to return home as soon as possible. And you trusted us to make that possible. That is why, despite the fast deteriorating operating economics, we persisted with services to key cities for as long as we could.

We have received many encouraging notes from our customers over the last few weeks. Thank you, your warm words of appreciation mean a great deal to us during this trying time.

At the same time, we also know that many of you have been adversely affected by the large-scale flight cancellations. I sincerely apologize for this.

Our teams have received an unprecedented volume of calls, messages, and emails over the last few weeks. While we ramped up the handling capacity at our customer services centers, a few of our overseas contact center operations were disrupted by government-imposed lockdowns. As a result, we know that we might have caused you considerable frustration and anxiety. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we do everything we can to support your needs, and respond to you as soon as possible.

In view of the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the value of the unused portion of your tickets will be retained as flight credits when your flight has been canceled or if you would like to postpone your travel. You can use those credits to make a new booking any time from now until 31 March 2021. We have also waived no-show and rebooking fees. Please contact us here when you firm up your new travel plans.

I would also like to share that we will automatically renew all KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club membership statuses for another 12 months at the end of their membership year. This applies to all memberships expiring from March 2020 through to February 2021. The validity of any expiring PPS and Elite Gold Rewards will also be extended until 31 March 2021.

This is a small token of our appreciation for your loyalty and support, which we value greatly as we work hard to get through this outbreak.

For more than 70 years, SIA has set the standard for in-flight products and services in the aviation industry. It remains unclear when the Covid-19 outbreak will be brought under control. But when it does, you can be sure that we will be ready to welcome you back on board and deliver, once again, the exceptional service that you have come to expect and are familiar with.

Until then, please stay safe and healthy.

Yours Sincerely,

Goh Choon Phong

CEO, Singapore Airlines