2 weeks stay in a 5 star hotel paid for by the Australian Government
Arriving in Australia is a privilege only Australian citizens have these days.
Australians who return from overseas are now required to spend 14 days in quarantine in hotels. The government-funded stays are often in five-star accommodation – but those in isolation say it’s “not a holiday”.
More than 1,600 people have been isolated since Saturday in accommodation including the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney and Crown Resorts Ltd.’s Crown Promenade in Melbourne in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Thousands more are expected to be isolated at the government’s expense in hotels, serviced apartments and backpacker hostels.