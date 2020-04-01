Your Kauai Vacation could mean arrest: Florida visitor jailed

The Garden Island of Kauai is as unwelcoming as it can get to news visitors. This is a trend anywhere in the Aloha State, and most residents and even the Governor of the State agrees. Tourists should respect the fragile state of an island state and stay home.

Hawaii will show the Aloha again for all visitors after the Coronavirus emergency.

A 62-year-old visitor from Tampa, Florida was arrested today in Kapaa on the island of Kauai. Hawaii has a statewide quarantine requirement for everyone, including visitors. Visitors arriving in Hawaii must stay in their hotel room for 2 weeks before allowed to use hotel facilities or leave the building.

The tourist from Florida arrived Monday ignoring this order. He checked into the ISO

Kauai police arrested a 62-year-old Tampa, Fla., man for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order. The man was arrested around noon today in Hanalei, where he had stopped.

He had arrived on Kauai on Monday, and had checked into a boutique hotel, The ISO, in Kapaa, voted the best and newest boutique resort on the island.

The guest failed to self-quarantine himself at his place of lodging. He was booked at the Kauai Police Department cellblock for a misdemeanor. He posted $100 bail and was released.

Unlike other counties, Kauai has a strict 9 p.m. curfew rule as well as checkpoints, where motorists may be stopped and asked if they are conducting essential activities. Kauai has had seven criminal citations related to the COVID-19 curfew, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in jail.