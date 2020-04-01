CapitaLand Appoints Mr. Kevin Goh as CEO, Lodging

Mr .Kevin Goh is appointed CapitaLand’s CEO, Lodging with effect from today, April 1,2020 to oversee CapitaLand Group’s lodging business. Lodging is one of the three pillars of the Group’s strategic businesses for sustainable growth, together with the other two pillars being Fund Management and Investment/Development.

Mr. Goh is concurrently the CEO of The Ascott Limited, an appointment he held since 2018.

Mr. Goh has been with the CapitaLand Group since May 2007. Mr Goh has taken on various leadership positions in Ascott such as Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director of North Asia and Regional General Manager for East and South China.

He is a key member of the senior leadership team responsible for managing and executing the Group’s growth strategies.