100,000 dead Americans on Coronavirus is good news for the U.S.

Hawaii just turned deadly today with a first-person passing away on COVID-19.

Overall it’s the deadliest day in the United States with almost 4000 overall dead.

In New York alone, the epic-center of COVID-19 1550 people lost their lives, 75795 are infected and hospitals look like war zones, according to Trump.

Also according to President Trump, this is nothing compared to what the country should prepare for the next 2 weeks. The President thinks 120,000-200,000 dead Americans may be the result of upcoming tough weeks, calling it good news.

More good news President Trump related in his press – conference today was, the USA may have had 2 million and more dead if there was no reaction to the virus.

The president also said with zero percent interest and trillions put into the economy, infrastructures in the U.S. like tunnels should be re-build, but no additional money invested in the green economy.