Hawaii visitor arrivals by air continue to drop
The number of passengers flying into Hawaii continues to drop.
Yesterday, 681 people arrived in Hawaii on the fifth day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers.
Of that number, 121 people were visitors. Most of the passengers were either returning residents or crew members.
In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.
This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on March 30th.