St. Kitts & Nevis Curfew: Government Declares Immediate 24-Hour Curfew

Under a new St. Kitts & Nevis curfew, the current State of Emergency regulations have been repealed and a new regulation put into effect in the islands where no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences.

As of yesterday evening, March 30, 2020, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has declared that, effective as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, through 6:00 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 a 24-hour full St. Kitts & Nevis curfew will be in effect.

This is part of the Federal Government’s scaled up response to contain and control the COVID-19 virus and minimize harm to its people by restricting the spread of the virus from one person to the next.

As of yesterday, March 30, there were 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation. This is an unprecedented time and the dangers that confront the Federation demand that Government takes serious actions to confront and overcome this pandemic. These strong measures are in place for the stated term and Government shall continue to evaluate and adapt required measures as necessary as the situation evolves.

The strategic location of Saint Kitts has made it a colonial hot spot and a focus point of European nations in their struggle for power over the West Indies islands. Festivities, crafts and other displays of that culture is one of the islands’ main tourist attractions now, as are the ruins of the many plantations. The history of the islands history is tangible in the impressive and well-preserved remains of the Brimstone Hill Fortress. It’s both a national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site and provides some stunning views over the surrounding area and even some nearby islands. Only a few ruins and some canons remain of Fort Charles on Nevis, the fortifications of Charlestown.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus.