National emergency: Indonesia bans all arrivals and transits by foreigners

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo declared a national public health emergency over COVID-19 epidemic today, and announced measures to help people with lower incomes. The measures included expanding social welfare, food assistance and giving electricity tariff discounts and waivers.

114 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Indonesia on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,528, a Health Ministry official said. Another 14 people had died, taking the toll to 136, according to Achmad Yurianto.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia’s government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits by foreigners in Indonesia.

Foreigners with stay permits and some diplomatic visits will be exempted from the ban, Marsudi said, adding that the government aims to issue the regulations for the ban on Tuesday. The government will also strengthen screening for Indonesian nationals returning to the country.