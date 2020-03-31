Special Advisor for Canada’s response to Ukraine International Airlines tragedy named

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, killing 176 people, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Ralph Goodale as his Special Advisor for the Government of Canada‘s ongoing response to the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 tragedy.

As Special Advisor, Mr. Goodale will examine lessons learned from the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 and other air disasters, including Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Air India Flight 182. He will develop a framework to guide Canada’s responses to international air disasters and provide recommendations on best practices, including advice on tools and mechanisms needed to prevent future events. He will support the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Transport in this work.

Quotes

“The Ukraine International Airlines tragedy should never have occurred, and the families and loved ones of the victims deserve to know how and why it happened. While we work to get them the accountability, justice, and closure they deserve, we also need to develop a strategy on how to best respond to international air disasters. I am confident that Ralph Goodale has the experience to help us identify best practices, and support efforts to ensure that families are properly compensated. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Parliamentary Secretary Omar Alghabra for all his ongoing work on this.”

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“The tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 demonstrated the importance of international collaboration and cooperation in the wake of international aviation tragedies. Through chairing the International Coordination and Response Group, Canada has demonstrated leadership in working together with the international community to ensure justice for the families of the victims. In the coming months, I will work with Ralph Goodale to identify other best practices and lessons from this tragedy to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

—The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts