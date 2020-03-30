Nigeria suspends all movement including private jet charters

Nigeria is a good market for private jet rentals, but this now came to a complete stop. There is movement in Nigeria anymore after President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the movements of all private jets and passenger flights in Nigeria on Sunday.

Also, as part of the government’s move to curb the spread of COVID-19 across Nigeria, the President ordered a total lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states. The order was also extended to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Addressing Nigerians the President said, “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

He urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period.