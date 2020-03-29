LATAM will continue USA and Chile Service only

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates announced today that they will temporarily suspend additional international services until April 30, 2020, due to travel restrictions put in place by national authorities and lower demand resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Passengers affected by flight cancelations do not need to take any immediate action. The value of their ticket will be automatically held as a credit for future journeys with the ability to reschedule flights up to December 31, 2020, at no additional cost.

International flights that will continue operating with limited frequencies:

LATAM Airlines Brazil and LATAM Airlines Group will operate services between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU.

LATAM Airlines Brazil and LATAM Airlines Group will continue to fly from São Paulo to Miami and New York as well as serve Miami and Los Angeles from Santiago.

The continuity of these routes, or resumption of other international services, will depend on changes to travel restrictions imposed by countries where the group operates and demand and will be communicated in due course.

All other international routes operated by LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates will be temporarily suspended.