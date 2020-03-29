Belarus’s soccer league plays on, the only one in Europe still on the field. Theaters are promoting premieres. The air force is conducting field exercises. A Christian Orthodox fair and exhibition, Easter Joy, will be held April 1-12 in the capital, Minsk, with events for families and children.
On March 19 Belarus called the border closures by Belarus’s five neighbors as useless and “absolute and utter stupidity.”
It may sound familiar under authoritative leaders. In the U.S. President Trump, who initially said the outbreak in the United States was “very much under control.” Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro called it a media fantasy and “little flu,” claiming that Brazilians could jump into sewers and not get sick.
Last week he cited Trump’s warnings that the cure should not be worse than the disease as justification for his own course of keeping factories and businesses open and refusing to close the borders.
“People are working in tractors. No one is talking about the virus,” Lukashenko said. “There, the tractor will heal everyone.
He also recommended that people wash hands more often, have breakfast on time, have lunch and dinner.
But he maintains that lockdowns and closures do not work.
Lukashenko was more worried about an impending economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus than the virus itself. The World Health Organization has endorsed the Belarus authorities’ approach of testing, contact tracing and isolating Covid-19 cases and their contacts.