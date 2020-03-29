We got it under control!

Belarus, officially the Republic of Belarus, formerly known by its Russian name Byelorussia or Belorussia, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and the most populous city is Minsk. Minsk is a European Party city these days.

Life goes on without lockdowns and restrictions. The olf Soviet-type health system still works and works effectively. Once a COVID-19 is identified, the person will be admitted to a hospital. Police will go out within minutes and order everyone the identified had contact with to be admitted in a hospital for 2 weeks.

Isolation of the sick is also what every authority in the world now preaches, but for many countries, it’s too late. Belarus’ approach seems to be working and is timely. The country remains productive and only 94 cases are recorded in this country of 9.5 million. No one died so far.

In the meantime, a popular time out is the City Pub Crawl Minsk. This is a tour that turned the usual pub crawl into a real quest game, where participants get points for completed drinking tasks. And in the finals, the winner who gets the crow is the king of the party.

Restaurants, markets, and enjoy shopping malls are packed with people in Belarus. Churches are open, and the only advice by President Alexander Lukashenko is to drink lots of vodkas and sweat everything out at saunas.

As surrounding countries have closed borders, shut down passenger transportation, banned mass events and effectively moved indoors.