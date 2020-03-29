President Trump not supporting quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. The quarantine will not be necessary.

The change of mind by President Trump was in response to New York’s governor saying such a measure would be the Federal Government issuing a declaration of war against New York. It may be the start of a civil war.