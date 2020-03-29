Immediate Domestic Travel Advisory: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. The quarantine will not be necessary.

The change of mind by President Trump was in response to New York’s governor saying such a measure would be the Federal Government issuing a declaration of war against New York. It may be the start of a civil war.

Shortly after the presidents tweet the CDC issued the following press-release

Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply.

These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules. The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory.