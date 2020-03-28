Apple COVID-19 App: Yes, there is a government-aproved app for that

As a direct response to President Trump’s call for an all-of-America approach to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, an Apple COVID-19 App was launched today that will help Americans heed CDC guidelines and self-isolate to limit COVID-19 transmission.

This app was created by Apple Inc. in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The app and website guides Americans through a series of questions about their health and exposure to determine if they should seek care for COVID-19 symptoms.

The tool provides CDC recommendations on next steps including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider.

Users can download the free app from Apple’s App Store or on Google Play or access the tool online at www.apple.com/covid19. Everyone has a role to play as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. The latest recommendations can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.

