Better late than never: Sweden finally bans public gatherings of 50 or more people

Having previously banned all gatherings of more than 500 people, Swedish authorities announced today a stricter measure, banning public gatherings of more than 50 people. The measure is being implemented in order to halt the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The new regulation will come into force on Sunday and those who break it risk fines or up to 6 months in prison. The measure is being implemented in order to halt the spread of COVID-19 virus, Swedish government officials said.

“Our resilience is being tested. The aim of the government is of course to limit the spread as much as possible,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters on Friday.

Sweden is largely still open for business. Neighboring Denmark has restricted public assembly to 10 or fewer people and ordered the closure of schools, universities, day care centers, restaurants, cafes, libraries and gyms.