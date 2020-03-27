Barbados COVID-19 Surges: Announces New Measures

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, announced that the country has now recorded 24 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result, the government has activated Stage 3 of the National Barbados COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

In Stage 3, only essential services will operate, and movement of non-essential personnel will be restricted between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, beginning tomorrow on Saturday, March 28, until Tuesday, April 14. Regular movement will resume on Wednesday, April 15, unless otherwise stated. Prime Minister Mottley also urged Barbadians to minimize their movements during the day.

The 24 patients who tested positive for the virus are currently receiving care in isolation and are showing mild symptoms. The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its contact tracing efforts to ensure the containment and proper treatment of COVID-19.

It was just 2 weeks ago that the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed that their measures of screening and testing were underway and “no-one has tested positive for the respiratory illness so far.”

Just 14 days ago, Barbados was welcoming visitors to its shores, but we all now know how quickly the statistics and situation can change under the new rules of this COVID-19 coronavirus. The protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to contain any potential spread of the virus remain in effect now as it did then with the updated measures.

Barbados has a program for both quarantine and isolation based on the level of risk determined by Public Health Authorities. Both units are guided by standard operation procedures and protocols. Barbados is able to accommodate both high and low risk travelers.

Any person with potential exposure who develops symptoms consistent with coronavirus will be admitted to the National Isolation Facility for testing and further management.