Ethiopian Airlines steps up for Africa: African Tourism Board Chair speaks out

Ethiopian Airlines, has delivered medical supplies donated by Jack Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, to 39 African Countries within 5 days. Ethiopian has transported Jack Ma’s support including testing kits, masks, and protective suits.

Jack Ma, or Ma Yun, is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate. Ma is a strong proponent of an open and market-driven economy.

African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube said from the organization’s Headquarters in Pretoria: “Ethiopian Airlines is an essential part of networking in Africa. We like to applaud this mission initiated by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Alibaba Foundation.”

Launched by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Alibaba Foundation, the relief initiative is part of the actions taken towards implementing Africa’s continental strategy for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Regarding the delivery of medical supplies, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, remarked “We would like to thank our Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and Mr. Jack Ma for giving us the opportunity to serve the people of Africa in this globally challenging time. With the guidance of our Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and donation of Mr. Jack Ma as well as the collaboration of our partners, we are happy to announce that we have delivered the COVID-19 test kits, protective masks, and other necessary medical supplies to 39 African countries in the last 5 days. In most of these African airports, Ethiopian Cargo airplanes are the only ones delivering these life-saving emergency medical supplies.’’

The delivery has so far exceeded the halfway mark with more distribution plans to be continued in the coming days.