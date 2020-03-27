Delta Air Lines thanks Congress, Administration for supporting assistance package

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian made the following statement after the U.S. House finalized congressional approval of a government assistance package supporting U.S. aviation workers.

“Delta and our 90,000 employees want to thank Congress and the Administration for their bipartisan support as we navigate through the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“The aid provided in this government assistance package will go to directly support airline workers who will in turn help reignite the U.S. economy. We are committed to serving our people, our customers and our communities through this difficult period, and look forward to leading the recovery when we are past the crisis.”