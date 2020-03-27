Treatment and Vaccination: A European COVID-19 success story

Here are some examples of projects from these areas:

Antibodies for passive immunization

One of the old methods of medicine to combat pathogens is to inject patients with antibodies from the blood serum of people (or animals) who have already survived the disease. The diphtheria antiserum by Emil von Behring from 1891 already had this effect, even if nobody knew anything about antibodies at the time. Another example is the syringes for passive immunization (“passive vaccination”) of people who may have been infected with tetanus because they have not been vaccinated against it. Recently, several antibody-containing Ebola medications have also been shown to be highly effective in studies.

Most of the projects for the development of new drugs against SARS-CoV-2 therefore focus on the blood serum of former Covid 19 patients, the so-called “convalescent serum”. The hope is that some of the antibodies it contains will be able to render SARS-CoV-2 unable to reproduce in the body.

This rationale is followed by a project by the Takeda company : Within the framework of the TAK-888 project, the aim is to obtain an antibody mixture from the blood plasma of people who have recovered from Covid-19 (or later from people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19). Such a mixture is called anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-IG) ; the treatment with “passive immunization”.

Other companies and research groups in the world also follow this basic idea, but go one step further in terms of biotechnology: They also start with convalescent serum, but pick out the most suitable antibodies and then “copy” them with biotechnical means to produce a drug. One of these projects is being pursued by the Swedish Karolinska Institute . Another company, AbCellera and Lilly , has announced that within months the most effective of more than 500 antibodies obtained will be used to develop a drug that can be tested on patients. Also AstraZeneca (UK) , Celltrion (South Korea) and (according to media reports) Boehringer Ingelheim and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) are working to develop a drug in this way.

A consortium of research institutions in the USA goes one step further as part of the DARPA Pandemic Preparedness Platform. In the end, their drug should not contain copies of the most effective antibodies from convalescent plasma itself, but instead the genes for it – in the form of mRNA. Anyone who gets injected with this mRNA produces the antibodies themselves in his body for a while and is protected. The advantage of this procedure: It is probably possible to produce large quantities of drug doses faster than if you had to produce the antibodies biotechnologically. The disadvantage: So far, there is no other drug that works like this. The project is led, among others, by James Crowe, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee, who received the Future Insight Prize from the German company Merck in 2019 for his pioneering work in this field .

Several projects for new drugs vary the “convalescent serum” approach. Thus Vir Biotechnology previously antibodies from the blood serum of patients recovered which have recovered from SARS infection of 2003. The company is now examining with the US institutes NIH and NIAID whether they are also able to stop the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2. Vir Biotechnology is cooperating with the US company Biogen and the Chinese company WuXi Biologics for the biotechnological production of “copies” of these antibodies .

Scientist from the University of Utrecht (Netherlands) also tested antibodies from the blood serum of SARS convalescents from 2003. They found an antibody that can inhibit the proliferation of SARS-CoV-2 in culture. It should now be tested further. Regeneron is running a similar project : The company is testing a drug with the monoclonal ntibodies REGN3048 and REGN3051 in a phase I study with volunteers. These antibodies were developed to treat the MERS coronavirus, which is related to SARS-CoV-2. Existing projects in early stages for antiviral drugs A research team at the University of Lübeck is pursuing another path

For years it has been developing so-called alpha-ketoamides as antiviral agents against corona and enteroviruses (which are responsible for mouth rot among other things). In laboratory tests, new experimental substances inhibit the multiplication of these viruses. One of them, called “13b”, is optimized against corona viruses. It is now to be tested in cell cultures and with animals and, in the event of positive results, to be tested in studies with humans together with a pharmaceutical company.

New drug development projects

A number of large pharmaceutical companies have teamed up to develop new therapeutic drugs (such as vaccines and diagnostics) against Covid-19. In a first step, they will make their own collections of molecules available, for which some data on safety and mode of action are already available. These are to be tested by the “Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator” facility, which was launched by the Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard. For molecules classified as promising, tests with animals should also begin within two months. The group of companies includes BD, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), MSD, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer and Sanofi.

The companies are pursuing a different planVir Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals . You have announced that you will develop so-called siRNA agents that block the virus by causing some of its genes to stop working. The approach is called gene silencing.

