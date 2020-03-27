This is America! Jack Daniels turns Whiskey into hand sanitizers

This is America! We are supposed to be a first-world country, but are we really? Dr. Coleen Smith, an emergency room physician in New York, told CNN today, “I don’t have the support that I need and even just the materials that I need physically to take care of my patients, and it’s America and we’re supposed to be a first-world country.”

America may no longer be a first-world country when it comes to our collapsing health system unable to handle the magnitude of an emergency the world is going through right now. US President Trump wants to make America great again. The reality is Americans are dying in New York – and they don’t need to die.

Ventilators are not available, no hand sanitizer can be found, protective clothes for first responders is almost out, and the Land of the Free is unable to effectively respond. People in Manhattan die, and a refrigerated truck is parked in a back alley of a New York hospital to collect their dead bodies. This is shameful – and this cannot be America as we know and respect it.

The State of Tennessee, famous for country music and whiskey, now has 955 cases of coronavirus and is foregoing the whiskey to produce hand sanitizer.

Proud Americans like Kim Mitchell, Director of Tourism for the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority , took the initiative and brought distillers together to make a difference. Instead of promoting tourism, he is saving lives.

What is needed more than tourists and whiskey are hand sanitizers, and Kris Tatum, Old Forge Distillery, Pigeon Forge (Owner & President, Tennessee Distillers Guild); Keener Shanton, Old Forge Distillery, Pigeon Forge (Head Distiller); Alex Castle, Old Dominick Distillery, Memphis (Head Distiller); and Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Distilling, Gatlinburg (Head Distiller) among others are standing up, and they are doing something.

They joined eTurboNews Publisher Juergen Steinmetz and Safertourism President Dr. Peter Tarlow in a conversation, in which they explained how whiskey can be turned into desperately-needed hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers are urgently needed to protect first responders and everyone else in Tennessee and beyond in the age of COVID-19.

How whiskey is no longer flowing but is saving lives in the form of hand sanitizers is discussed in this conversation. (YOUTUBE bel0w)

Tennessee whiskey is straight whiskey produced in the U.S. state of Tennessee. Although it has been legally defined as a bourbon whiskey in some international trade agreements, most current producers of Tennessee whiskey disclaim references to their products as “bourbon” and do not label them as such on any of their bottles or advertising materials. All current Tennessee whiskey producers are required by Tennessee law to produce their whiskeys in Tennessee and – with the sole exception of Benjamin Prichard’s – to use a filtering step known as the Lincoln County Process prior to aging the whiskey. Beyond the perceived marketing value of the distinction, Tennessee whiskey and bourbon have almost identical requirements, and most Tennessee whiskeys meet the criteria for bourbon.

Tennessee whiskey is one of the top ten exports of Tennessee

On behalf of all Americans, thank you Kim Mitchell, Director of Tourism for the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority; Kris Tatum, Old Forge Distillery, Pigeon Forge (Owner & President, Tennessee Distillers Guild); Keener Shanton, Old Forge Distillery, Pigeon Forge (Head Distiller); Alex Castle, Old Dominick Distillery, Memphis (Head Distiller); and Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Distilling, Gatlinburg (Head Distiller) – you are making us proud – and you’re making a difference.