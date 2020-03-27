St. Kitts & Nevis Closed Borders due to COVID-19

As of today, there are 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the St. Kitts & Nevis Federation. Two Kittitian nationals arriving from New York were tested and confirmed positive for the virus. As a result, St. Kitts & Nevis Closed Borders are immediately in effect.

During this time, the country’s foremost priority is to protect the health and safety of all citizens, visitors and residents. Thus, to help control the spread of the virus, the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis is now taking the following actions to protect its borders, citizens, and residents.

Effective March 25, 2020 at 11:59 pm, the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis Closed Borders and is now taking the following actions to protect its borders, citizens, and residents:

– All commercial airline flights until April 7, 2020.

– Medevac or medical emergency flights are an exception and will be allowed should the need arise.

– International air cargo and cargo by seafaring vessels will be allowed in order to maintain connectivity that enables the Federation to import needed commodities such as food, fuel, medical supplies and equipment.

– Nationals and Residents overseas who cannot return by the deadline will need to remain offshore until the border closing is lifted.

– Immigration, Customs, Coast Guard and the Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force, will be enforcing all border controls.

Travellers are advised to contact their travel advisor, travel provider, hotel and/or airline for information about and policies for rescheduling trips.

The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis asks that all persons stay informed about the latest news and developments relating to COVID-19 and to take all recommended precautions to stay safe and healthy.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus . For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn .