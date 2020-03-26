Dominica records 4 new cases of COVID-19 as of March 25, 2020, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11. The announcement was made by National Epidemiologist (Ag), Dr. Shulladin Ahmed at a press briefing on March 25, 2020.

A total of 142 samples have been collected for testing, of which 118 have been tested. COVID-19 tests are done at the government laboratory located at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital and results are available in 24 hours. Eighty-six (86) persons are currently housed at a government quarantine facility in the north of the island. A COVID-19 isolation unit, capable of housing 8 patients, has been established at the main hospital in Roseau, and a special COVID-19 medical center which can accommodate 25 patients is fully functional in the north of the island.

A medical team with specialized skills, comprising 25 nurses, 6 doctors and 4 lab technicians from Cuba will be on island from March 26, 2020 to assist Dominica in the fight against COVID-19.

In light of the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country’s airports are closed to all non-essential flights effective midnight March 25, 2020. Additionally, all non-essential gatherings are limited to no more than 10 persons. Non-essential gatherings include restaurants, churches, sporting and recreational facilities, gyms, cinemas, night clubs, bars and most government offices.

Dominicans were encouraged to join the fight against COVID-19 by practicing proper hand washing hygiene, good respiratory/cough etiquette, minimize visits to senior citizens and persons with preexisting conditions, avoid hugging and hand shaking. Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, had this advice for his people “People with underlying conditions, we are asking you to stay away, stay home. and listen to the official advisory from the Ministry of Health.”

