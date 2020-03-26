These states hit hardest by social distancing amid COVID-19

The latest study on the states hit hardest by social distancing was released today. With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and experts urging Americans to practice social distancing, the study found that residents of Western states and New England tend to be more social than the rest of the country and might be having a difficult time with social distancing.

Key findings

Rhode Island is the most social state in America and tops the list of places hit hardest by social distancing. Rhode Islanders spend 205 minutes per day in social situations, according to the analysis of Time Use data. In particular, they spend a lot of time caring for and helping non-household members, compared with other states.

Idaho is the runner-up in terms of socialization. Residents in this state spent more time in religious and volunteering activities compared with other states. In total, the experts estimate a total of 159 minutes per day in social situations for Idaho residents.

New Hampshire came in third with 153 minutes of potential non-work social time per day. In terms of pure socializing for fun, New Hampshire residents rack up an impressive 68 minutes per day.

At the bottom of the list are Washington, D.C. (50th), Alaska (49th) and New Mexico (48th). Washington D.C. in particular stood out with just 88 minutes of non-work social time per day. Residents of the nation’s capital are also known to work long hours, so that may be where residents are getting their social time in.

Here are the top 10 states hit hardest by social distancing:

Rhode Island

Idaho

New Hampshire

Wyoming

Montana

Utah

Vermont

Michigan

Hawaii

South Dakota