US surpasses China, Italy, leads world in COVID-19 cases

The United States of America has surpassed China and Italy, and now has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any country in the world, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The USA has topped the list of countries with the most coronavirus cases, when the grim milestone was achieved on Thursday, when the number of the infected within the country crept to 82,404, surpassing Italy at 80,589 and China at 81,782.

According to the experts, U.S. coronavirus pandemic trajectory is continuing to climb. The U.S. had more than 14,000 new cases on Wednesday, and the number of new cases announced each day continues to climb.

With 150 new fatalities reported so far on Thursday alone, Covid-19 has killed a total of 1,177 Americans to date.Thursday also saw cases worldwide soar beyond half a million, with more than 525,000 infections reported around the globe.

US President Donald Trump, when asked about the new tally, said the uptick in cases was “a tribute to our testing,” suggesting ramped-up screenings for the virus throughout the country had driven the surge in newly confirmed infections. The president also sounded skepticism over figures provided by China, where the outbreak originated, stating “I’m sure you’re not able to tell what China’s testing and not testing.”

Though China led the world in infections from December, when the outbreak erupted in the city of Wuhan, till now, the sweeping quarantine measures appeared to pay off and daily tallies fell.

Italy has since become the top Covid-19 hot spot, facing one of the world’s highest fatality rates and a wave of patients that overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system. With a population some five times greater than Italy’s, however, the US has rapidly overcome the Mediterranean nation, with major clusters spreading across dozens of states.