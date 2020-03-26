Sandals & Beaches Resorts Call Center: Existing Bookings – We Will Call You

Due to sudden airport closures and travel restrictions, Sandals & Beaches Resorts call center was forced to suspend all incoming calls to methodically deal with existing bookings. The resorts group wants to reassure guests that it will be sequentially contacting them according to their arrival dates and will also be updating on a daily basis to report how far it has reached in this critical process.

Valuing guests and their time and well-being has always been a Sandals standard. The Sandals & Beaches Resorts Call Center apologizes for any inconvenience and requests patience and understanding during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the heartfelt message sent to guests from Sandals & Beaches Resorts Founder & Chairman:

Dear Guest,

Never could we have imagined the impact the current global health crisis would have on the world. In these unprecedented times, and now more than ever, the safety and health of our valued guests is of paramount importance.

Recent global travel warnings, coupled with airline carrier cancellations, have compelled us to make the difficult decision to close all Sandals and Beaches Resorts from the period of March 30 – May 15, 2020. Therefore, will not be able to accept new arrivals as of March 23, 2020.

We also want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming vacation. Please don’t call us because our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones.

The Caribbean is resilient. We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever. We promise this time will be no exception!

We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts, so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve.

You chose Sandals Resorts because it’s the brand you can trust. When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile.

Love is All You Need,

Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon. LLD

Founder & Chairman of Sandals & Beaches Resorts