Qatar Airways expands Australia flights to get people home

Qatar Airways is expanding operations to Australia to help get people home. From 29 March, Qatar Airways will add an extra 48,000 seats to the market to help stranded passengers get home. The airline will operate the following flights:

Daily Service to Brisbane (Boeing 777-300ER)

Double daily service to Perth (Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Double daily service to Melbourne (Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Triple daily service to Sydney (Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777-300ER)

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We know there are many people who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. We are thankful to the Australian Government, Airports and staff for their support in helping us to add additional flights to get people home, and in particular, to bring flights to Brisbane.

“We continue to operate around 150 daily flights to more than 70 cities worldwide. Sometimes governments put in place restrictions that mean we simply cannot fly to a country. We are working closely with governments around the world, and wherever possible we will reinstate or add more flights.”