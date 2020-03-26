Minnesota becomes 21st state to issue “Stay at Home” order

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the order March 25, 2020 to commence at 11:59pm on Friday, March 27 and ending at 5:00pm on Friday, April 10, 2020.

All non-essential businesses are to close and people are asked to stay at home except for essential activities.

“We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “Having served as a Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I know the importance of having a plan. While the virus will still be here when this order ends, this action will slow the spread of COVID-19 and give Minnesota time to ready for battle.”

Minnesota is the latest US state to issue similar orders to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic infections. A total of 21 states have so far issued similar orders.